OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old who is charged with attempted murder.
Investigators have not released the teen's name, but deputies say he fired shots out of a vehicle at another car with a teenager inside.
The victim's car was hit by at least three bullets.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
His bond was set at $90,615.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.
