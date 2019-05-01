Wahalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coroner Karl Addis has confirmed that 31-year-old Angel Rodriguez Jr has died from injuries sustained in a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Walhalla.
Walhalla Police were called to the scene of a home on Pine Manor Circle in Walhalla at Country Ridge Apartments.
We're told by deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, who are assisting with the investigation, that the incident involved two males.
According to Wahalla Police Rodriguez was transported with a gunshot wound, while another man was detained at the scene.
Rodriguez was transported to the hospital via ground transport around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, but died at Greenville Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning at 12:10 a.m.
The coroner's office says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but at this time it is being treated as a homicide.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Harvey said that James M Brown Elementary was on a brief lockdown, but law enforcement told them it was safe to return to standard operating procedures and has since lifted the lockdown.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
