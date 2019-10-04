OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County coroner says a 21-year-old woman died after a collision near Mountain Rest on Wednesday, but the collision happened earlier in the week.
The coroner's office says Hazel Rose Perras, of Seneca, was traveling on SC Highway 107 when the collision happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The office says she left a friend's house and was en route to Westminster.
The office says she was ejected and suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and passed away on the scene. The office also notes the collision was not discovered until 7:45 p.m. on Friday, and has classified Perras' death as accidental.
Our cameras found crews still extracting the car from the scene around 11:50 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has not yet released details regarding the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.