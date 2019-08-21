SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said 20 people have died in the Fall Creek area of Lake Keowee since he began keeping records more than 25 years ago.
“Fall Creek, located on upper Lake Keowee near Salem, is a beautiful and a very popular area of Oconee County,” Addis said in a news release.
The most recent death was Sunday night when Addis said 20-year-old Jose Adrian Ramirez of Greer drowned.
A month earlier, 27-year-old Thomas Gallman of Greenville, also drowned.
Addis said he began keeping records of deaths in the county in 1993. He said the first death at Fall Creek he recorded was in 1997.
In the 22 years since, he said all of the Fall Creek deaths have involved males. The youngest was 15 and the oldest was 67.
In one case, Addis said a man died from complications two years after he was hurt when jumping from “The Rock” into the lake. That injury occurred in 2012 and the man died in 2014.
Alcohol was found in seven cases and drugs were found in eight cases, Addis noted.
Many of the cases also involved victims who had limited or no swimming abilities.
The Oconee County Coroner’s Office encourages individuals who visit Fall Creek for swimming, boating, or jumping from “The Rock”, to please use good judgement and place safety first for themselves, their family and friends. Do not swim alone; if swimming capabilities are limited, the use of a personal flotation device is strongly advised,” the coroner concluded.
