WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Council on Thursday night passed an amendment to the budget to remove all funding allocated for advertising in the Seneca Journal following the newspaper’s inclusion of a controversial and racially charged cartoon that was published in the Opinion section on June 10.
PREVIOUSLY - Seneca Journal slammed for controversial cartoon; paper apologizes
The council revealed that the county had spent more than $113,000 to date this year doing business with the Journal.
The amendment called for the money used for Seneca Journal business instead to be used to create a civilian staff position at the sheriff’s office who can aid in cultural diversity training and serve as a community liaison, to create a trust-building program between the community and law enforcement, and, thirdly, to research and develop an electronic grievance reporting system for the community.
The county’s attorney advised during the meeting that the county will still be statutorily required to use the Journal for public notices and other information that the county has a legal requirement to disseminate via that medium.
