OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Council voted on Tuesday to repeal the county's face mask ordinance.
The ordinance previously required face masks to be worn inside of all county buildings.
The ordinance to repeal the face mask requirement says that the requirement was no longer necessary due to the progress made in combatting the virus as well as the emergence of vaccines.
The repeal passed by a vote of 4-1.
