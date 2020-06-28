CLAYTON, GA (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Management's dive crew is out in Clayton, Georgia assisting officials with reported possible drowning Sunday afternoon.
The Clayton Fire Department says they received the call around 10:22 a.m. and responded to an address along Meeting House Mountain Road.
EMS, search and rescue crews and firefighters are all still on scene. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is also on their way.
Oconee County Emergency Management was called out to the scene to assist.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
