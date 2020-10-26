WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on First Degree Burglary and Grand Larceny Charges.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to reports of a burglary in which firearms had reportedly been stolen at a residence on Mt. Pleasant Road near Westminster.
The sheriff's office said while investigating, deputies discovered some of the stolen firearms belonged to the victim in two separate vehicles at a separate address on Mt. Pleasant Road. All but two of the stolen firearms were recovered.
Deputies said 27-year-old William Kyle Craig was placed under arrest and booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 5:36 a.m. on Saturday. At this time, Craig remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $75,000 surety bond.
The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said this is ongoing investigation.
