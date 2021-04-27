WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a West Union Man on the charge of first degree burglary on Monday.
The sheriff's office says that 34-year-old Shane William Meredith was also charged with petit larceny.
According to a release, a deputy from the sheriff's office responded early Sunday morning to an address along Union Ct. near West Union on reports of a burglary. The sheriff's office says that some of the stolen items included firearms, jewelry, a safe and a pressure washer.
Deputies say they arrested Shane Meredith while executing a search warrant at an address along Union Crossing Rd. While executing the warrant, the sheriff's office says that some of the stolen items were recovered, including three firearms.
OCSO says that the charge of first degree burglary comes from evidence that the suspect was armed with a deadly weapon while leaving the site of the burglary.
Shane Meredith is now in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
