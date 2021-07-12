WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man accused of shooting and injuring another man Monday morning has been arrested, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Manuel James David Paulino, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Office.
Deputies said they were sent to an address along Humber St. after it was reported that the male victim suffered a gunshot wound.
The man was found and taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Paulino was arrested after he was found by deputies along Padgett St. after using a search warrant, according to a release.
Paulino was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
