Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County have arrested a Westminster man on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to the sheriff's office, 40-year-old Terry Brandon Ramey of Sweetbriar Trail was arrested and booked into the jail at 11:36 p.m.
Deputies say Ramey was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Criminal Investigations Division at an address on Picket Post Road.
Ramey was charged one count of assault and battery by mob, second degree stemming from an investigation by deputies into an incident that occurred Tuesday on Sweetbriar Trail. Deputies say in that incident, Ramey participated in an assault which caused a deep laceration and large contusion on the victim's skull.
Ramey was also charged with theft of electrical current, breach of trust with fradulent intent, after deputies say he sold a stolen truck, and four outstanding general sessions bench warrants and one family court bench warrant.
At this time, Ramey remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $13,212.50 surety bond. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
More news: Police: Man accused of fatally shooting dog that was hiding under bed after it growled at him
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.