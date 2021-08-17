WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say that they have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a minor.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the arrest was made after a school resource officer learned of an incident that occurred on December 31, 2020.
OCSO confirmed that 29-year-old Efren Contreras Jr. was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center under a $15,000 surety bond.
Deputies confirm that the investigation is ongoing.
