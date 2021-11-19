OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says that Dominick Vincent Falsitta is also charged with third degree assault and battery, reckless driving, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana.
According too the sheriff's office, Falsitta's criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge stems from incidents that occurred between August 9 and November 10.
The kidnapping and assault and battery charges stem from an incident on November 7 where Falsitta is accused of running a car off the road and making threats to a teenager that was in the car, deputies say.
Deputies also say that Falsitta injured the teenager as well.
The suspect remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $54,527.50 surety bond, according to the sheriff's office.
