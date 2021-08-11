WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they arrested a Westminster man for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Deputies confirmed that 19-year-old Jerad Milton Grimes is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to a release form the Sheriff's Office, investigators obtained evidence that showed that Grimes committed sex acts with a minor on July 29.
Deputies say that they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the morning of August 4 for a traffic violation when they found Grimes driving a car with a minor and an adult male passenger who had a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies followed the vehicle to the hospital to continue their investigation. Deputies found that in addition to committing a sex act with a minor, Grimes also took the victim to a house party where alcoholic beverages were consumed.
Milton was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on at $40,000 surety bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.
