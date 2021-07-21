SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Central man Tuesday for drug charges after he led deputies on a pursuit, according to a release.
The Office said 41-year-old Steven Lee Duncan was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, reckless driving and displaying and trafficking methamphetamine.
According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators along Stamp Creek Rd. saw Duncan driving a Ford F-150 and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for filing a false police report from a separate investigation.
When investigators tried to stop Duncan, the Office said he did not pull over and drove into an open field along Whispering Pines Rd. where he eventually got out of the car and fled on foot.
Deputies said that Duncan was arrested after a short foot pursuit. When he was captured, deputies said they found a bag containing around 25 grams of methamphetamine that belonged to Duncan, according to warrants.
Duncan was given a combined surety bond of $31,145, according to the Sheriff's Office.
