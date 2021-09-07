WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say that they arrested a man on multiple drug charges after meth was found in his car during a traffic stop.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle after they noticed the license plate was registered to a different vehicle.
When deputies approached the driver, they discovered he was driving with a suspended license and arrested him.
After detaining the man, deputies located 13.5 grams of meth, 29 pills of Clonazepam and a firearm during their investigation
The suspect, identified by OCSO as Jeremy David Larkin, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
MORE NEWS: Police identify suspect accused of running over Discount Tire manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.