OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies say they charged a man with trafficking methamphetamine after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office identified the man as 20-year-old Keith Allen Alexander, Jr. Alexander is now at at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond, deputies confirmed.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Alexander's vehicle was stopped after deputies noticed he was driving along Burt Hill Rd. without a license plate.
During the traffic stop, deputies say they noticed the handle of a weapon in Alexander's pocket. Upon further investigation, the Office says that Alexander had methamphetamine.
MORE NEWS: Police arrest man accused of breaking into apartment while woman slept
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.