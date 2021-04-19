WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies at the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested on multiple charges after police pursued him in a highway chase.
The Sheriff's Office say a deputy was patrolling the Little Choestoea Road area searching for a suspicious white van. A white Ford van was spotted with Colorado plates and a deputy began to follow it.
The Sheriff's Office say the deputy initiated the blue lights, but the van continued to increase speed and failed to stop at multiple points.
The Sheriff's Office say more deputies arrived and continued pursuing the van.
The pursuit ended off exit 11 in Anderson County when the driver of the van lost control and hit a tree and bushes on the side of the road says the Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the van was later identified as Justin Hammond.
Hammond was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man arrested over the weekend for First Degree Burglary and Safecracking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.