OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Seneca man was arrested on September 10 after Oconee County deputies say he threatened to harm a woman and a minor.
According to deputies, they responded to a home along East Tamassee Road in Seneca on September 9 in regards to a reported domestic violence. Responding deputies encountered the victim, along with six minors at the scene.
The victim told them that 27-year-old Richard George Wright had threatened to physically harm her, and also verbally assaulted and threatened one of the minors.
The next day, deputies say they located and arrested Wright without incident. He was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center on a domestic violence second degree charge.
MORE NEWS:
Reality television star and ex-SC treasurer Ravenel pleads guilty to assault on nanny
Trump to propose ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid outbreak of vaping-related lung disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.