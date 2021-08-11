OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a suspect on multiple charges after he led deputies on a chase on Tuesday.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted for shoplifting from a Wal-Mart in Westminster. OCSO says the suspect left the Wal-Mart in a reckless manner and deputies in the area activated their blue lights shortly after.
Deputies say that the suspect's vehicle came to a stop near Hitec Rd. and then headed towards Wells Hwy. at speeds exceeding 80 miles an hour. According to the report, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and continued onto Hwy. 59.
The suspect fled on foot near Strawberry Farm Rd. and was eventually taken into custody, deputies confirmed.
The sheriff's office confirmed that 27-year-old Devin Marquis Williams is charged with shoplifting, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and shoplifting.
MORE NEWS: Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle, officials confirm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.