Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in a recent pursuit near Tamassee.
Deputies say they observed a truck on North Highway 11 near Tamassee during the evening of May 22 with no tail lights. While trying to initiate a traffic stop of the truck, deputies say the driver fled, before finally stopping on Tilson Farm Road at Highway 11 and fleeing on foot.
Additional deputies arrived on scene and a K-9 attempted to locate the driver with no success.
Deputies say a passenger, identified as the owner of the vehicle, allowed them to search the truck. According to the sheriff's office, an open liquor bottle was found beside the driver's seat.
The passenger was released without charges and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
