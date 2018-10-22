OCONEE CO., SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple charges.
Deputies said Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux, 30, is wanted on arrested warrants for kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree.
According to arrest warrants, the charges stem from an incident on October 5 in which Fiskeaux hit the victim with a belt and choked her.
Westminster Police also have six arrest warrants against Fiskeaux related to a separate incident, deputies said.
He also has a prior domestic violence charge, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
