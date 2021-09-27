OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested an 18-year-old man on charges of criminal exploitation of a minor on Friday.
According to a release, an investigation began when the victim's family reported the incident and revealed that the suspect distributed material that showed a minor engaged in a sexual act.
Bradley Jadon Neely is charged with two counts of second degree criminal exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.
Neely was given a surety bond of $11,000 and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to deputies.
