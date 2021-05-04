WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that it is charging a man already in custody with three additional counts of petite larceny after an investigation revealed that he stole money from lock boxes at multiple recreation areas owned by Oconee County.
The sheriff's office says that Christopher Nathan Stephens had already been charged with three counts of safecracking last week in connection with him breaking into the lock boxes.
Stephens was also charged with another count of petite larceny after deputies say he was found to be in possession of a stolen wheel and tire from a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Stephens remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center, deputies say.
