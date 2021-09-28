SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they have charged two suspects in connection with a burglary that took place near Edgewood Dr. in Seneca in late August.
According to the sheriff's office, the first suspect was arrested on September 8 and was initially booked on unrelated charges, but was later charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to personal property.
Deputies identified the man as Dennis Andrew Dobson.
The second suspect, Crystal Graham Bernard was charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny, and malicious injury to personal property, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office says that Bernard is accused of entering a house and stealing a cell phone, phone charger and watch as well as cutting the wiring to a security camera. She has also been served with a warrant for probation violation, OCSO confirms.
