WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been charged with filing a false police report from last year along with drug related charges.
According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday afternoon, a deputy responded to Riverstone Drive for a car that was stuck on a steep hill near a golf cart path. The tag came back registered to another vehicle.
Deputies said after speaking with the two individuals that requested law enforcement for their stuck vehicle, dispatch advised that one of them had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a Filing a false police report charge from an incident in December of 2020.
The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Robbie Leigh Eades was placed into custody. After searching the car, a quantity of marijuana as well as a quantity of methamphetamine was found inside and belonged to Eades.
Deputies said Eades was charged with Trafficking in meth or cocaine, 10 grams or more, drug possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, and filing a false police reports of a felony violation.
At this time, the OCSO said Eades remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
