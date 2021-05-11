WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is encouraging drivers to take an alternate route after interstate crash causes delays.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:01 a.m. on I-85 near mile marker one on the southbound side. Troopers reported no injuries.
Deputies say equipment and emergency personnel are on the scene and are possibly in the roadway.
