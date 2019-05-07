SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hours after the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for help tracking down a 26-year-old missing woman on Tuesday, they said she reached out to a family member and said she was okay.
Deputies said family members reported Tinsley Michelle Moore missing on Monday after advising deputies they had not had any contact with Moore for a month.
Deputies said Moore has medical issues and is thought to be somewhere in the Upstate. Moore 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has distinctive tattoos on her body; most notably “Bailey” across her chest, a star on her right shoulder, dollar signs on her right finger, and various designs on her forearms.
Later Tuesday afternoon, deputies gave this update, saying the case is closed:
"Through the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of 26 year-old Tinsley Michelle Moore, it has been discovered that Moore has made contact with a family member who filed a missing persons report. Moore states that a she is ok and does not wish her whereabouts to be known. The sheriff’s office is closing the report on this missing person case due to the fact that she has made contact with a family member."
