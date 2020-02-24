WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies were involved in a standoff that prompted a “code yellow” at a nearby school, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Watt.
Watt said the call came in just before noon about a domestic assault that happened at a home on South Abbott Road.
The female caller reported that a man she was in a relationship had assaulted her.
When deputies arrived, Watt said the man had barricaded himself inside the home and deputies were trying to get him to come out.
Neaby James M. Brown Elementary was placed on code yellow as a precaution. A code yellow means all outside doors are locked but school activities are going on as normal.
