SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said bomb teams are working to clear Clements Electrical Thursday evening after the business received an emailed bomb threat warning of a device and demanding money.
Deputies said they responded to the business on Friendship Road just after 2 p.m.
The business was evacuated and Friendship Road was shut down as bomb teams and bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search the business.
As of 5:45 p.m. deputies said no threat was discovered.
The FBI is investigating a series of emailed hoax bomb threats made to businesses, schools, and government offices around the country on Thursday.
Dozens of institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, causing evacuations and sweeps of buildings.
