SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that a man found dead in a hotel room died due to narcotic drug use, according to a release.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that the 911 communications center received a call reporting a deceased male found in a room at the Tru by Hilton hotel along Clemson Blvd.
OCSO says that paramedics as well as the Oconee County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
Deputies say that there is no danger to the public at this time.
MORE NEWS: DHEC urges children, college students to get vaccine before school starts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.