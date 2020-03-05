MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a possible accidental shooting that happened Thursday evening.
Details were limited, but Master Deputy Jimmy Watt confirmed to FOX Carolina they were on the scene on Trillium Drive in Mountain Rest. Watt says there is no danger to the public and OCSO has reason to believe it was an accident.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
