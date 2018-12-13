SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said bomb teams are working to clear Clements Electrical Thursday evening after the business received an emailed bomb threat warning of a device and demanding money.

Deputies said they responded to the business on Friendship Road just after 2 p.m.

The business was evacuated and Friendship Road was shut down as bomb teams and bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search the business.

As of 5:45 p.m. deputies said no threat was discovered.

The FBI is investigating a series of emailed hoax bomb threats made to businesses, schools, and government offices around the country on Thursday.

