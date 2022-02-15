SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies announced that they located a missing Seneca woman earlier today.
We're told a deputy went to 3 Humbert Street Monday evening to speak with family members about the missing woman, Charlotte Ann Sandoval, 39.
The Sheriff's Office said the family member said Sandoval was last seen and heard from on Sunday, Feb. 13. Another family member said Sandoval was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Sandoval was described to have dark brown hair and two tattoos, one on her right wrist and one on the right side of her chest.
