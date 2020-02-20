OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Seneca man is the latest suspect arrested by Oconee County deputies as part of the sheriff's office first drug sweep of 2020.
56-year-old James Bryan Farley was booked just after 11 p.m. Wednesday after his arrest during a traffic stop. Oconee County Sheriff's Office says he was pulled over for driving an unregistered moped on Bountyland Road at Dickard Road. When deputies pulled him over, they found he also had an unrelated warrant for forgery, when he allegedly used a fake $20 bill to buy things from the Dollar General on Friendship Road in Seneca on February 4 according to a warrant.
However, deputies were able to tack on drug charges because they say they made a controlled buy from him in 2019. Warrants indicate Farley sold meth to an undercover deputy then, enabling them to add that charge on his arrest.
Farley is in the Oconee County Detention Center with a combined $30,232.50 surety bond. His charges include forgery and distribution of methamphetamine.
Farley is the 10th person arrested in OCSO's first drug sweep of 2020. Deputies are aiming to arrest 17 individuals in the sweep.
