WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office charged a man in connection to a incident in January following a multi-county police chase.
According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 3 during the afternoon, 24-year-old David Ronald Ramey was taken into custody after a pursuit that began on Highway 130 in Oconee County and ended at an address on Woodall Mountain Road in Pickens County.
Deputies said after the Criminal Investigations Division completed a investigation, Ramey was determined the suspect of a burglary and larceny incident from Jan. 21.
Ramey was charged with burglary and larceny by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
