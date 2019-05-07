SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a 26-year-old missing woman.
Deputies said family members reported Tinsley Michelle Moore missing on Monday after advising deputies they had not had any contact with Moore for a month.
Deputies said Moore has medical issues and is thought to be somewhere in the Upstate. Moore 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has distinctive tattoos on her body; most notably “Bailey” across her chest, a star on her right shoulder, dollar signs on her right finger, and various designs on her forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 638-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.