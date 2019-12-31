WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for help finding a missing Westminster man.
Kendall Todd Hawkins, 47, was last seen on December 12after leaving a family member’s home in Salem.
There have been reports that Hawkins was also seen getting into a vehicle with a woman in Seneca later that day.
Hawkins is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has the names “Jude” and “Autumn” tattooed on his right arm as well as the name “Molly” tattooed on his left arm along with Harley wings tattooed on the upper left arm near the shoulder.
Call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have seen this man.
