OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies are asking for help finding a missing Westminster woman who hasn't been heard from since November, but who was only recently reported missing.
OCSO says 42-year-old Renee Rowland King was last seen on November 28, 2020 along Rufus Land Road in Westminster. Her disappearance was reported on January 18th by a family member.
This isn't the first time she's gone missing; OCSO says she went missing on August 4, 2020 and was found safely just three days later.
She stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Renee was last seen wearing black leggings and yellow hospital socks when she went to bed in November.
Investigators are now following all leads as to where she could be. She's known to frequent both Westminster and West Union. OCSO would prefer to hear from Renee personally to ensure she's safe.
If you know where she is, call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also provide a tip for Crimestoppers online.
