SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they will be auctioning drug-seized vehicles and equipment to the highest bidder on Saturday May 18.
County-owned surplus property will also be auctioned off prior to the sheriff’s auction.
The auction will take place at the Oconee County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, located at 15026 Wells Highway in Seneca.
The surplus property auction will begin at 9 a.m. and the sheriff’s auction will be immediately afterward. The auction will end when all vehicles and equipment are sold.
Deputies said the vehicles and equipment were seized during drug investigations.
All vehicles and equipment have been searched before the auction to make sure that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are inside.
All vehicles and equipment are sold as is and without warranties. All sales are final.
Only cash and checks will be accepted and owners must remove the vehicles on the say of sale.
Interested buyers can preview the items and pre-register on May 17, or register on the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m.
These are the items for auction in the sheriff’s seized asset auction:
- 1996 Ford F-150, this truck is not operational
- 2000 Ford Mustang
- 1997 Honda Accord
- 2000 Chevrolet Blazer
- 1997 BMW 328I
- 2004 Acura
- 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Tow Dollies
- Miscellaneous Hand Tools
- Air Compressor and Generators
These are the items for auction in the county surplus auction:
- 1995 Ford F150 Pickup
- 2004 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2000 Ford Expedition
- 1995 Ford F150 Short Bed
- 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2002 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2009 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2005 Ford Crown Victoria
- 1994 Ford Explorer
- 2002 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2006 Ford Crown Victoria
- 1998 Ford F250 4x4
- 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
- 1992 Chevrolet S10 Blazer
- 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2008 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
- 1997 Jeep Cherokee 4x4
- 2006 New Holland TL90 Cab Tractor
- 2001 New Holland TS100 Cab Tractor
- 1998 New Holland 1215 Belly Mower
- 2003 John Deere F1400 Front Cut Mower
- 2001 Grasshopper 225 Mower
- 2006 John Deere Gator
- 1994 Caterpillar 973 Track Loader
- 2002 Econoline Equipment Trailer
- 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2005 Ford Crown Victoria
- Dump Truck Bed Assembly
- 2 Ford F250 Complete Beds
- 2 John Deere 1445 Mowers for Parts
- Electric Golf Cart
- 2 Concrete Power Trowels
- 2 Large Rear Tractor Tires
- 1 Gas Golf Cart for Parts
- 2 Mercury Outboard Engine Assemblies
