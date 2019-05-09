Oconee County Sheriff's Office logo

Oconee County Sheriff's Office logo (Provided)

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they will be auctioning drug-seized vehicles and equipment to the highest bidder on Saturday May 18.

County-owned surplus property will also be auctioned off prior to the sheriff’s auction.

The auction will take place at the Oconee County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, located at 15026 Wells Highway in Seneca.

The surplus property auction will begin at 9 a.m. and the sheriff’s auction will be immediately afterward. The auction will end when all vehicles and equipment are sold.

Deputies said the vehicles and equipment were seized during drug investigations.

All vehicles and equipment have been searched before the auction to make sure that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are inside.

All vehicles and equipment are sold as is and without warranties. All sales are final.

Only cash and checks will be accepted and owners must remove the vehicles on the say of sale.

Interested buyers can preview the items and pre-register on May 17, or register on the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m.

These are the items for auction in the sheriff’s seized asset auction:

  1. 1996 Ford F-150, this truck is not operational
  2. 2000 Ford Mustang
  3. 1997 Honda Accord
  4. 2000 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. 1997 BMW 328I
  6. 2004 Acura
  7. 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe
  8. 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe
  9. Tow Dollies
  10. Miscellaneous Hand Tools
  11. Air Compressor and Generators

These are the items for auction in the county surplus auction:

  1. 1995 Ford F150 Pickup
  2. 2004 Ford Crown Victoria
  3. 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
  6. 2000 Ford Expedition
  7. 1995 Ford F150 Short Bed
  8. 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
  9. 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe
  10. 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
  11. 2002 Ford Crown Victoria
  12. 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
  13. 2009 Ford Crown Victoria
  14. 2005 Ford Crown Victoria
  15. 1994 Ford Explorer
  16. 2002 Ford Crown Victoria
  17. 2006 Ford Crown Victoria
  18. 1998 Ford F250 4x4
  19. 2011  Ford Crown Victoria
  20. 1992 Chevrolet S10 Blazer
  21. 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
  22. 2008 Ford Crown Victoria
  23. 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
  24. 2011 Ford Crown Victoria
  25. 1997 Jeep Cherokee 4x4
  26. 2006 New Holland TL90 Cab Tractor
  27. 2001 New Holland TS100 Cab Tractor
  28. 1998 New Holland 1215 Belly Mower
  29. 2003 John Deere F1400 Front Cut Mower
  30. 2001 Grasshopper 225 Mower
  31. 2006 John Deere Gator
  32. 1994 Caterpillar 973 Track Loader
  33. 2002 Econoline Equipment Trailer
  34. 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
  35. 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
  36. 2005 Ford Crown Victoria
  37. Dump Truck Bed Assembly
  38. 2 Ford F250 Complete Beds
  39. 2 John Deere 1445 Mowers for Parts
  40. Electric Golf Cart
  41. 2 Concrete Power Trowels
  42. 2 Large Rear Tractor Tires
  43. 1 Gas Golf Cart for Parts
  44. 2 Mercury Outboard Engine Assemblies

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.