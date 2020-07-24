Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County say residents should be on the lookout for a scam claiming to raise money for law enforcement.
On Friday, deputies say a citizen received a call asking her to donate to the Oconee, Pickens, Anderson Police officers fund.
The caller attempted to solicit not only demographic information, but also credit card and bank account information, the sheriff's office said.
“Thankfully, the citizen did not provide any financial or personal identifying information to the caller,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “We wanted to issue this advisory outside of our normal monthly scams update to make our citizens aware of this scam."
Deputies say there is no record of an Oconee, Pickens, Anderson Police Officers Fund.
If you receive a call from anyone claiming to represent this organization, hang up on them and do not provide any financial or personal identifying information.
Deputies say the phone number used in the scam was reported to the FBI robo number list.
More news: Clemson University to begin fall semester online, in-person classes delayed until Sept. 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.