OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released their July scam update to warn residents about the potential scams circulating in the area.
Deputies say that one victim received a letter stating that they did not pay their personal property taxes. The letter added that a tax execution was used against the victim by the County Delinquent Tax Collector's Office. The letter came from a credit services company that said the case was referred to them so they could collect their taxes.
The letter also threatened to seize assets and seize the victim's income tax refunds through the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The letter contained a phone number and a list of payment options, according to the victim. The letter also had a credit card receipt to make payments, according to the victim.
The letter informed the victim that they owed $1360.75 in total. The total included a principal balance and collection fees, according to the victim.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, PIO, of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “one of the biggest weapons that scammers use is to create a sense of urgency when they try to scam someone. In this case, it is pay us now to resolve this issue or we will seize your assets and any future income tax payments. When this happens, victims can panic, and in that panic, they can make decisions that more than likely they would not make otherwise. In this case, the person who received the letter contacted the county and found out that they are not delinquent in their taxes. Even though it is difficult, we advise our citizens to remain calm in these situations and contact the appropriate parties or agencies to get the official word on what is happening before they make a rash decision that could cost them money or that could compromise their personal identifying information or any financial account information.”
Another victim spoke with deputies concerning a text message that stated if they did not message back in a certain amount of time, their social security number, license, online account and bank account would be hacked. The victim did not reply to any of the text messages and notified their bank, according to deputies.
The victim later called back and informed deputies that the unknown person hacked into one of their online accounts.
“As with the previous scam, the scammer used the same technique of creating a sense of urgency in order to get the victim to act. In this particular case, the victim did the right thing but not replying to the text but did notify her bank,” says Watt. “In order to protect your online accounts, regardless if it is an e-mail account, a social media account or a financial account, we recommend you change your passwords on a regular basis in order to protect those accounts.”
