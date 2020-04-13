Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Widespread damage is reported across the Upstate following a confirmed tornado in Seneca and we're now learning of at least one death in Oconee County.
Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein confirmed the death to FOX Carolina just before 7:30 this morning.
In addition to the confirmed tornado in Seneca, another tornado is suspected to have touched down in the Cleveland and Slater area of Greenville County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there are numerous reports trees down in roadways in Anderson, Laurens, Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
In Anderson County there are multiple reports of trees down along S.C. 81, trees down in Laurens County along S.C. 101, and trees down all over roads in Greenville and Spartanburg county.
Duke Energy is reporting power outages across the area.
We'll continue to update as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.