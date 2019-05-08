OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Services said that several crews spent a majority of Tuesday searching a remote area for a hiker who was separated from his partner.
According to EMS, two hikers were in the area between Highway 107 and Highway 130 on Foothills Trail - a very remote area along the South Carolina and North Carolina state line - when the two became separated.
One hiker, identified by family as the missing man's uncle, called for help finding his 62-year-old nephew, identified by family as David Meetze, around 12:30 p.m..
Meetze's family says he and his uncle set out from Rock Hill Friday morning around 5 a.m. for a camping trip and they were supposed to return on Wednesday.
Tammy Mettze, says her husband David was separated from his uncle while hiking, who then hiked out of the woods and called for help.
As the search began, crews utilized drones and flares to find Meetze. The search was called off around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, as visibility was reduced in the darkness.
Officials resumed the search Wednesday morning at 8 o'clock. Crews have set up along Wiggington Road.
The following counties are assisting with the search:
- Buncombe
- Haywood
- Jackson
- Pickens
- Anderson
