WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Groups gathered to protest outside of the Oconee County School District's office ahead of their meeting Tuesday.
The board discussed the potential of a mask requirement in schools.
The protesters were split in their beliefs and though the district declined to comment prior to the meeting, the parents and students were making their voices heard.
The mask requirement is up for discussion following the most recent COVID-19 dashboard for Oconee County Schools. The data shows a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the school district. It reports a total of 180 cases in the past week and 374 student and staff cases for the month of August.
As a result, classes, sports, and extracurriculars were shut down while multiple students remain in quarantine.
Walhalla High School junior Hayden Laye organized the pro-mask protest. He says he's had support from parents, teachers, and students alike.
"We know that masks save lives. And so, that is one of our key things is that we want to save lives throughout all stages of life. And masks are a simple way—wearing a mask is a simple way of saving the lives of the people right here in our own communities," Laye said.
Data shows Walhalla High currently has the most single school cases in the county.
"This is a very heated topic, but we don't think it should be," said Laye.
Layes says he's tired of canceled classes and football games.
"We want to get back to normal. And the simple way of doing that is wearing a mask and getting vaccinated," Laye said
Laye says he believes if you are pro-life, you should be pro-masks.
"That personal choice ends when you start to threaten the lives of other human beings," Laye said.
Parent Luke Moore disagrees with mandating masks. He says he's protesting for freedom of choice because enforcing a mask policy is not the "American way."
"I'm not against masks. If somebody wants to wear a mask, I feel like they should. If they feel like they're high-risk, I feel like they should; but I am against them mandating masks onto me and my kids because I do not try and mandate masks off of them," Moore said.
Moore says his kids complain of discomfort with the masks. And if the board decides to require them, he will be keeping his kids at home.
"I'll show up. And they'll have to turn my kids away from school every day,"
said Moore.
Moore continues, "If they're wearing the masks and the masks work, then I don't need it. And putting it on the kids is unhealthy," said Moore.
Moore says he believes the majority of people agree with him. And he feels the board members will voted out next election if they change things.
