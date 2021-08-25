OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday along Mormon Church Rd., according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that the suspect broke into a home and shot the victim multiple times with a pistol.
The suspect, identified by deputies as 39-year-old Darrell Earl Maxwell Jr. is also charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime OCSO says.
Maxwell faces an additional charge of distribution of heroin in connection with a separate investigation, according to a release.
Deputies confirmed that Maxwell remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $115,000 surety bond.
