WESTMINSTER. SC (FOX Carolina) - The Westminster Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting into a home in September.
According to Westminster PD, Alejandro Cruz Jr. was involved in a shooting incident on Toccoa Highway on Sep. 20, 2020. Cruz is accused of firing into a home and vehicles while the victims were on the porch and inside the residence.
Police say considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Westminster Police Department 864-647-3222 or Oconee County Sheriff’s Office 864-638-4111.
