Missing hiker

Oconee Co. Emergency Management confirms they're searching for a hiker who got lost from his group on August 3, 2020 while hiking the Foothills Trail. 

Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 27-year-old man has been located and is safe, following his disappearance on Monday while hiking with friends. 

Scott Krein says 27-year-old Richard Gonzalez was hiking with friends on the Foothills Trail on the river between Nicolson Ford and Burrell's Ford, well outside of Oconee State Park, when he was separated from his group. 

Oconee County Emergency Management says they are checking various access points in the area and have notified both Pickens County and North Carolina agencies. 

Officials say he is from Texas and is not believed to be familiar with the area, nor have a map. 

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with 'Gonzalez' on the back and a green backpack. Officials say the group's plan was to head to Table Rock. 

Thursday morning, friends and family of Gonzalez set out to search for him around 8 a.m.

At 11:45 a.m., officials with Oconee County Emergency Management confirmed to FOX Carolina that Gonzalez has been located and is safe. 

We're told he was found on the Foothills Trail in the Jocassee Gorge area. 

