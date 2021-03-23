WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday afternoon the SCHP confirmed Whitewater Falls Road in Oconee County had reopened after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Troopers responded to the scene on Monday evening after they say an 18-wheeler went down an embankment. We also know HAZMAT teams have responded to the scene.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Whitewater Falls Road and Wigington Road.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for injuries.
An earlier listed detour has now been lifted.
Troopers said the road reopened shortly before noon.
