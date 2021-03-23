WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a detour would remain in place along Whitewater Falls Road in Oconee County for most of the day as cleanup efforts continue. This all follows a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Monday evening after they say an 18-wheeler went down an embankment. We also know HAZMAT teams have responded to the scene.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Whitewater Falls Road and Wigington Road.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for injuries.
Officials say all lanes are blocked on Whitewater Falls Road. A detour has been issued for traffic coming out of NC.
Detour for traffic coming out of NC:
- Right turn from Whitewater Falls Road onto Wigington Road.
- Take Wigington Road to SC 107.
- Turn left onto SC 107.
- Take SC 107 to SC 28 into Walhalla.
- From Walhalla SC 28 will cross SC 11.
We'll update once we've learned the roadway has reopened.
